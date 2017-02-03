2017 Movie Preview / Oscar Talk / Bunuel #4 - Diary of a Chambermaid

The short version of Filmspotting's 2017 Movie Preview is easy: it starts with "Last" and ends with "Jedi." For a longer take, listen to this week's show, as Adam and Josh pose their top 5 questions about the new movie year. Plus, a little Oscar talk and Josh's recap of his time at the Sundance Film Festival.



0:00-1:41 - Billboard

1:41-30:18 - 2017 Movie Preview

Japandroids, "Near To The Wild Heart Of Life"

31:35-44:59 - Notes / Oscars Nominations

44:59-59:24 - Sundance Recap

Japandroids, "No Known Drink Or Drug"

1:00:26-1:03:28 - Donations

1:03:28-1:46:29 - Bunuel #4: "Diary Of A Chambermaid"

1:46:29-1:52:43 - Close / Hot Mics ("Split")