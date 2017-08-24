40 Tenn. cases of salmonella connected to backyard chickens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT/TNS) -- A growing number of Tennesseans are keeping backyard chickens and that's prompting health concerns.

While there may be health and environmental advantages to raising chickens, the Tennessee Department of Health says it can also be dangerous. More than 40 cases of salmonella have been reported this year that the state believes are connected to live poultry.

Deputy State Epidemiologist John Dunn says you’ve got to be careful.

"We don't recommend that people snuggle up or kiss live poultry, baby poultry, you know. And of course hand-washing, hand hygiene is critical – that's a really important step. Supervision of children is also important."

Children under age five and adults over 65, and people with compromised immune systems, are advised against handling live poultry.

Dunn adds that you should remember to wash any produce that might have come into contact with your chickens. Also wash any eggs you collect before consuming them.

Symptoms of salmonella are similar to cold and flu symptoms. But if you get sick, Dunn says it's important to share information with your doctor about your exposure to live birds.

"If someone does have a diarrheal illness, which is the typical symptom of salmonella, then we would advise them to see their medical provider. They can mention to the provider that they had contact with live poultry and that might prompt the provider to think about their diagnosis and treatment a certain way."

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reports almost a thousand cases of salmonella so far this year. Tennessee and neighboring states Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia are among those with the highest numbers of cases.