Another Tennesee Democrat considers a run for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) -- Put Tennessee House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh on the growing list of those considering a run for governor in 2018.

Rep. Fitzhugh has served in the state House since 1995.

The West Tennessee Democrat says he wants to wait until after the upcoming legislative session to decide whether to join the race, but pending decisions by other potential candidates may shorten that timeline.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he’ll decide whether to mount a Democratic gubernatorial bid before the end of March.

Republican state Sen. Mark Green has already filed paperwork allowing him to raise and spend money on his campaign.