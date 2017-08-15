Are there hate groups in Tenn. like those at Charlottesville?

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMOT) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that there are 38 hate groups in Tennessee similar to those who sponsored the tragic events this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

They include chapters of the Ku Klux Klan in McMinnville, Murfreesboro, Gladeville, and Hendersonville.

There’s also a White Nationalist group in Franklin, an anti-Muslim group in Nashville, a neo-Nazi group near Johnson City, along with neo-Confederate and Black Separatist groups in West Tennessee.

The SPLC says the number of such groups has actually fallen in Tennessee in recent years. There were 41 hate groups reported in the state in 2015.

Would you like to see the SPLC Hate Map?