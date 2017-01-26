Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On Economic Responsiveness

The City of Crawfordsville has parted ways with an economic development group that Mayor Todd Barton has said wasn’t marketing the city effectively.

This comes after all the disparate economic development entities in the county were brought together to try to maximize efficiency.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, we hear from Mayor Barton about what other changes might be in store for pitching Crawfordsville to potential investors.

Also on this week’s show, could the months-long dispute with Wal-Mart over who’s going to pay for paving a road finally be nearing a close?

The mayor says he’s almost at the end of discussions with officials from the big box store – but are there any sticking points left that might leave Crawfordsville’s “road to nowhere” unfinished for a while longer?