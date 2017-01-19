Ask The Mayor: Frankfort's Chris McBarnes On Land Banks, DUIs And Drugs

Frankfort Police spent a lot of extra effort interdicting drugs and cracking down on suspected drunk drivers in 2016.

It’s resulted in nearly 50-percent more DUI citations and a rise in drug arrests as well.

So is this the tip of the iceberg or do these numbers represent the start of a solution that gets at the core of both problems?

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, we put that question to Frankfort’s Chris McBarnes and ask what else his officers will focus on in the coming year.

Also on this week's program: in order for Frankfort police to do their jobs better, they need more communication from the public. The city has some plans for how that might happen.

And neither the city’s electric utility nor its water department currently has a leader. So who’s minding those two shops that so many residents rely on?