Aspen Ideas Festival: When Color Blindness Renders Me Invisible to You

Dateline:

A conversation about race, inequality and what it means for democracy in America. Former NPR host and Minnesota native Michele Norris is now executive director of "The Bridge," a new Aspen Institute program on race and cultural identity.

On June 29, 2017 Norris moderated a discussion with two national foundation executives on the subject of race and "color blindness." Is it a virtue, as proposed by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.? Or does it just lead to more racial oppression. Is opportunity and social mobility still possible in America?

The panelists are Ford Foundation president Darren Walker, who is black, and Jeff Raikes of the Raikes Foundation, who is white. Is opportunity and social mobility still possible in