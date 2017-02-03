Barry Harris On Piano Jazz

Barry Harris is a seminal figure in the jazz world. The "keeper of the bebop flame," as critics have called him, Harris is committed to preserving jazz through education and performance. His workshops play an important part in his life and in the lives of many young musicians.

On this 2002 episode of Piano Jazz, Harris demonstrates how he earned a reputation as one of the most inventive and respected pianists today when he solos on "It Could Happen To You." Host Marian McPartland and Harris show off their bebop chops on Charlie Parker's "Au Privave."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2002.

Set List

"It Could Happen To You" (Burke, Van Heusen)

"What A Friend We Have In Jesus" (Traditional)

"Prelude To A Kiss" (Ellington)

"Just You, Just Me" (Greer, Klages)

"Body And Soul" (Heyman, Green)

"East Of The Sun" (Bowman)

"A Time For Love" (Mandel, Webster)

"In The Blue Of Evening" (Adair, D'Artega)

"Au Privave" (Parker)

