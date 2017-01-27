Barry Jenkins & Naomie Harris / La La Land

With it's 14 Oscar nominations, the 2017 Best Picture Oscar seems LA LA LAND’s to lose. In the role of spoiler? The critically adored MOONLIGHT, director Barry Jenkins’ poetic and moving coming of age tale set in 1980s Miami. This week on the show, revisit Adam's conversation with Jenkins and Naomie Harris, one of the film’s Oscar-nominated stars. Plus the December review of LA LA LAND. (And stick around post-credits for some ARRIVAL spoiler talk.)
0:00-1:46 - Billboard
3:36-26:55 - Interview: Barry Jenkins/Naomie Harris
26:55-40:00 - Review: "Moonlight"
"Another Day in the Sun," La La Land
42:06-45:00 - Notes
45:00-1:10:40 - Review: "La La Land"
1:10:40-1:26:40 - Close / Spoiler talk: "Arrival"
