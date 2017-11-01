Bel-Aire Drive - Episode 10.20

Along with several of the legendary figures of R&B, Soul & Funk, this week on Bel-Aire Drive we focus on a few of the lesser known artists of the 1960s & 70s. Singers such as Esther Marrow, Cliff Nobles & Bobby Petterson will share the spotlight with the Crown Heights Affair & the Beginning of the End. Join host Greg Lee on Friday nights from 8 to 10 on Bel-Aire Drive!

Bel-Aire Drive is a weekly showcase for the sounds of Soul, Funk, Blues and Rhythm & Blues of the 1960s and 70s with WMOT host, Greg Lee