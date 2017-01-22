Bill would ban sale of e-cigarettes to minors

Credit www.ecigclick.co.uk / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Minors in Michigan wouldn't be able to buy or possess electronic cigarettes or nicotine cartridges under a bill recently introduced in the state Senate.

The legislation would add vapor products and alternative nicotine products to the Youth Tobacco Act.

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, says it would close a loophole that lets minors purchase e-cigarettes in Michigan.

"We can never prevent a high school student from trying a cigarette or a nicotine product for the first time. However, I want to make sure that the stores that sell this sort of product to children are penalized,” Jones said.

Gov. Rick Snyder has previously vetoed similar legislation to ban e-cigarette sales to minors, saying it didn't go far enough to regulate the industry.

In his veto message, Snyder said the best way to regulate e-cigarettes and "other novel nicotine-containing vapor products" would be to classify them as tobacco.