Bluegrass Underground moving to larger, more accessible cavern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- Middle Tennessee has lots of great music venues, but one of the most unique musical offerings is preparing to move to new digs.

Bluegrass Underground has made its home at the Cumberland Caverns near McMinville since its founding in 2008, but the show will soon move to The Caverns below Monteagle Mountain.

The show's Executive Producer, Todd Mayo, says the new cave is 30 to 45 minutes closer to major markets in Nashville, Chattanooga, Birmingham and Atlanta.

“We thought that if we had a cave that we could call our own and have it be run more like a music venue – sort of Red Rocks meets Ruby Falls – then we could expand and enhance the experience.”

One of the problems at Cumberland Caverns was that huge generators had to be trucked in and miles of

wiring had to be strung a quarter mile into the cave each time the show was recorded for broadcast on PBS. Mayo says the new location will also accommodate much larger audiences.

“It’s a magical, beautiful, sublime cave with amazing acoustics and it’s even grander in scale than where we’ve been in terms of the size of the room, the depth of the room, and the “cavieness” as it were.”

Mayo says having their own, permanent home will also allow Bluegrass Underground to match schedules with major artists, and for the first time, the show will be handicap accessible.

The Caverns are located just 10 minutes off of Interstate 24 near Pelham at the base of Monteagle Mountain. Mayo says the show will debut there this coming spring.