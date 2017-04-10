Britney Spears Inadvertently Delays An Election In Israel

Sometimes, highly anticipated live concerts knock other priorities right off the calendar — in the case of Britney Spears and Israel, even an election.

According to a report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published today, Britney Spears' July 3 concert in Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park is delaying the Labor Party's leadership vote by a day. The election was originally scheduled to take place on the same day at the Convention Center for Labor, which is adjacent to the park.

The biggest issues at hand are entirely logistical: a "senior party source" told Haaretz that there don't seem to be enough security guards available to work during the Labor primary; many of them were already booked to work at the Spears show.

Even so, according to the Haaretz piece, "the source did admit to some consideration for the party faithful who want to vote in the primary and then watch Britney do her thing."