Chautauquah Series Theme 'Order & Chaos' on Eastern Standard

The theme for the 2016/2017 series of Chautauqua lectures at Eastern Kentucky University is “Order and Chaos.” On this week’s Eastern Standard, we’ll meet some of the folks who’ve been on campus so far this academic year.

GUESTS:

Eric Liddell, Coordinator of the Chautauqua lecture series at EKU;

Gwynne Dyer, Canadian independent journalist, historian and author based in London, England. His most recent book, published in 2015,and the topic of the Oct. 20, 2016 lecture, Don’t Panic: ISIS, Terrorism, and Today’s Middle East.

Joy Harjo, internationally known poet, writer, performer, and saxophone player of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation. Nov. 3 Topic: Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings;

Jeremy England, Thomas D. and Virginia W. Cabot Career Development Assistant Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Nov 7, 2016 Lecture topic: Entropy and Irreversible Change: The Thermodynamics of Evolutionary Adaptation;

Christian Parenti, professor in the Global Liberal Studies Program at New York University. Dec. 1 topic: War and Development in the Age of Climate Change.