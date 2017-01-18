Chief Justice Focuses On Justice Partners In Address





Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush wants more attention paid to so-called “partners in justice” – people who work in, and with, the state’s court system. The message came during her annual State of the Judiciary address.

Rush says she sought to shine a light on those in the judicial system who are often overlooked. That includes probation officers, law enforcement and child services employees, who saw a 23 percent increase in child abuse and neglect cases last year. She also emphasized the role of clerks, particularly those helping the state court system move to electronic filing.

“In just 18 months, we’ve expanded this technology to over 25 percent of counties, totaling 30,000 filings each week,” Rush says.

Rush adds e-filing is set to go statewide in the next two years and she’s asking the legislature for nearly $7 million in the budget to help do that.

Rush also used part of her 2017 address to honor Justice Robert Rucker, the longest-tenured justice currently on the Indiana Supreme Court.

“Justice Rucker, perhaps most importantly, has always had the courage and fortitude to protect the rights of all, regardless of their state in life,” Rush says.

Rucker will retire later this year.