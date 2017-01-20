Coalition forms to track hate incidents in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- The Metro Human Rights Commission says a coalition of mid-state organizations will track and respond to hate incidents in Metro Nashville.

Calling itself “Respect Nashville”, the coalition is a partnership between advocacy groups for the regions Jewish, Muslim, African American and LGBTQ communities.

The coalition notes that the Southern Poverty Law Center logged more than 1000 bias-related incidents in the 30 day period following the November 8th presidential election.

The groups hope to put a spotlight on the incidents occurring here in Middle Tennessee.