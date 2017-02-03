Communique: Duo "Slow Dance" Releases EP On Cassette | Sunday @ Gravity Records

Singer/songwriters Justin Lacy and Sarah Royal met last January and quickly started a duo: Slow Dance. To celebrate their first year together making music, Justin and Sarah are releasing an EP this Sunday, February 5 at Gravity Records, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Sara Beck and Emma Nelson will open for Slow Dance at the release party, plus there will be treats from Rx and a Margarita bar. The self-titled EP is only being released on 50 old-school cassette tapes.

Justin and Sarah say this album is dedicated to "collaboration, duality, and exploring a lightness of being." Listen to Justin Lacy and Sarah Royal talk about how they met, how they chose the name of the duo, and how they make music. Listen to the music here.

Slow Dance EP Cassette Party. Sunday, February 5, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Gravity Records, Castle Street.