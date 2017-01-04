Communique: Mic Check Mash-Up...And Thanks

We've been airing this WHQR feature, Communique, for 6 months now, and I've really enjoyed hosting and producing these interviews. As a special treat for all the folks I spoke with last year, and for our listeners, I have a little mash-up...When I do a microphone check with guests, it's very often a little chat about food. Specifically: breakfast. You can hear bits and pieces from our mic checks above and see if you recognize anyone!

Many thanks to our Communique guests in 2016 and we look forward to all our guests this year. If you ever forget what amazing people live amongst us, just tune in weekdays-Communique airs on 91.3 FM at 8:50am & 4:44pm and on 92.7 at Noon. Happy New Year and Happy Breakfasting to all our listeners.

Many thanks to Hank Blanton for volunteering his time to help organize clips from our interviews for this special story. The music used in the piece is all by Alexandre Desplat from The Grand Budapest Hotel.