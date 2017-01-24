Conservative Vanderbilt firebrand Dr. Carol Swain to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- A controversial Vanderbilt University professor says she plans to retire.

Dr. Carol M. Swain is a longtime Vanderbilt professor of law and political science with deeply conservative views.

Swain is known for making provocative statements. Last spring she penned an op-ed in the Tennessean saying that the deaths of two Vandy students could be linked to the university's “hostility toward orthodox Christianity.”

After the 2015 Paris terror attacks, Twain slammed the Islamic faith, calling it “an absolute danger to us and our children.”

Twain says on her blog that she’ll miss her students in retirement but won’t “miss what American universities have allowed themselves to become.”