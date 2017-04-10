Corker: weapons sales and human rights violations separate issues

WASHINGTON, DC (AP/WMOT) -- Tennessee Senator Bob Corker says the U.S. should not consider a nation’s human rights record when deciding if that nation can buy American made weapons.

Corker chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Associated Press says Corker supports the Trump Administration’s plans to sell advanced fighter planes to Nigeria and Bahrain. Both countries have been accused of serious human rights violations by the U.S. Department of State and independent rights groups such as Amnesty International.

Corker is quotes as saying "We need to deal with human rights issues, but not on weapons sales."