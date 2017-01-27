Dueling Dulcimers: China meets Appalachia at MTSU

MURFREEESBORO, Tenn. (SLOAN) -- Middle Tennessee State University hosts an unusual musical offering Friday evening. The school is bringing together East and West for something of a musical showdown.

Dueling Dulcimers from China and Appalachian will see Chinese hammer dulcimer master Liu Yeening from Beijings Central Conservatory of Music meet her American equivalent David Mahler, a Nashville- based instrumentalist and hammer dulcimer national champion.

Liu says she is very eager to share a part of her culture through music with the audience.

“It’s very exciting. I am very happy to share the Chinese music with you and also you know bring the American music to china,” Liu said.

Her competition, David Mahler, is excited to learn and bring attention to something that typically goes unnoticed.

“In the United States, the hammer dulcimer…it’s an instrument that belongs here but not too many people actually knows about it,” Mahler explained. “It’s a little unpopular, so I think this is a new experience to even popularize it a little more.”

The fast-paced performance will take place on MTSU’s campus in Hinton Music Hall at 7:30 p.m.