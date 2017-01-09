Elvis has Rutherford County all shook up

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMOT) -- If you see Elvis, don’t try to approach him. He’s a little skittish at this point.

Elvis is a golden retriever that has Rutherford County buzzing. The dog is traumatized after being surrendered by a breeder.

He got loose and is so afraid of people no one’s been able to corner the pooch.

He escaped from a rescue home and has been seen all over Rutherford County and even into Wilson County. Elvis has been spotted at location 11 miles apart on the same day.

The Daily News Journal says volunteers have used trail cameras and even drones in an effort to catch the dog.

If you catch a glimpse of Elvis, call 615-804-1892 or 615-420-4200.