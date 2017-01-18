Former Sheriff Robert Arnold pleads guilty to federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold entered pleas of guilty to three of the 14 federal charges against him Wednesday morning.

The move was part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Arnold was indicted last year on charges surrounding the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to inmates in the county jail Arnold administered.

WSMV-TV says Arnold will be sentenced in May. He could receive as much as 60 years, but will likely serve considerably less time.

Arnold’s attorney asked that he be released as he awaits sentencing, but the judge order that he remain in jail.