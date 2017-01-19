Gov. Jim Justice Shakes Up W.Va. Establishment

He bought the ax and the tackle box from a desperate woman by the side of the road.

"She was selling her life away, her memories, just to have enough money to have food," Jim Justice said in his first speech as governor, as he held the ax and the tackle box.

"She looked at me with tears in her eyes and said, 'Mister, you don't have any idea how bad I'm hurting,'" Justice said.

Justice is promising big changes, now that he's governor. In his inaugural speech, he said he wanted to:

- Raise the pay of teachers

- Eliminate educational agencies he said were not necessary

- Raise revenues to help fill an estimated $500 million budget hole

- Work closely with Republicans in the Legislature, calling their leaders by their first names

Hear Laurie Lin and Scott Finn discuss Justice's speech, and hear why "Sherlock" is Laurie's favorite show ever, on this week's Front Porch podcast.

An edited version of “The Front Porch” airs Fridays at 4:50 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s radio network, and the full version is available above.

Share your opinions with us about these issues, and let us know what you'd like us to discuss in the future. Send a tweet to @radiofinn or @wvpublicnews, or e-mail Scott at sfinn @ wvpublic.org

The Front Porch is underwritten by The Charleston Gazette Mail, providing both sides of the story on its two editorial pages. Check it out: http://www.wvgazettemail.com/