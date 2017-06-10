Gov's Race 2018: Pritzker's Union Endorsement, A New Candidate, And Rauner's Fundraising

It might seem like everything about next year’s election for Illinois governor is happening earlier than usual.

Just this week — nearly a year and a half before the general election — Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker picked up a major union endorsement. Meanwhile, the field of primary candidates continues to grow, and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is already raising big money.

WBEZ state politics reporter Tony Arnold analyzes a busy week in the governor’s race.

Editor’s note: Chicago Public Media receives philanthropic support from The Pritzker Foundation. J.B. Pritzker, who is campaigning for governor in the Democratic Primary, is not involved with the foundation and does not contribute to it.

