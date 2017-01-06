Green takes formal step toward Tennessee governor's bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Mark Green is the first among a bevy of potential candidates to take a formal step toward entering the Tennessee governor's race in 2018.

Green in his Registry of Election Finance filing named Bob Yates as his political treasurer. That step is required for candidates to begin raising or spending money for their campaigns.

Following his election to his second Senate term in November, Green announced a 60-day listening tour as he pondered a bid for higher office. That tour is scheduled to end on Tuesday — the same day as the start of the legislative session, when a fundraising ban begins for lawmakers.

Other Republican considering gubernatorial bids include U.S. Rep. Diane Black, state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd and state Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.