Hip Hop meets Contemporary Christian in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (MARRESA BURKE) -- When you think of Contemporary Christian Music, Hip Hop probably isn’t what comes to mind. But mid-state artist Steven Malcolm hopes to change that.

Malcolm is a recent addition to local label, Word Entertainment. Word is a Christian-based entertainment company and Malcolm is the first hip hop artist to be added to the label in its 60 year history. His

Malcolm’s music sounds like mainstream hip hop but the lyrics in his music deliver a very different message.

For example, one of his most recent songs says in part, “My cup overflows with that living water. This love from above given by the father. Forgiven by his grace.”

“From a musical stand point, I just want to tell my story as a man of God and more than that as a person,” Malcolm said. “It gives people the opportunity to connect with that and to impact people. And so I mean, my aim is to just spread the gospel and tell people about Jesus.

Although Hip Hop music has a negative image in society, from the use of foul language to the negative portrayal of women, Malcolm hopes people will see his music in a very different light.

“Don't put a limit on God, because God can use anything for his glory,” he said.

Malcolm is currently on the Winter Jam Tour which is Christian Music's largest annual tour. The tour will hit Music City’s Bridgestone arena on Friday.