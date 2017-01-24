How Can West Virginia Prosper? A Ballengee/Boettner Battle Royale

West Virginia’s economy has a “chicken and egg” problem.

To grow more jobs here, we need better-educated, healthy employees.

But before we can afford to pay for better schools and health, we need more jobs and more businesses.

As you might imagine, liberals and conservatives have different ideas which should come first – lower taxes or higher education and health spending.

On this Front Porch podcast, hear a Battle Royale between two of West Virginia’s best policy wonks – Ted Boettner, executive director of the liberal-leaning West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and Garrett Ballengee, executive director of the Cardinal Institute, a right-leaning West Virginia think tank.

Ballengee and Boettner debate about how West Virginia can become a more prosperous state.

