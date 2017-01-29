Hundreds gather in Nashville to protest Trump's travel ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Nashville to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Local media reports the crowd made its way Sunday to the office of Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

Without criticizing Trump, Corker said in a statement Sunday evening, "We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders." He added that the administration should "immediately make appropriate revisions" to the ban.

Among the speakers was Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, who said "America is stronger and better when we have each other's back."

Some of the signs carried by demonstrators read "We will love and protect each other" and "Ya'll are welcome."

Trump's order temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. It also has halted a Syrian refugee program.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Copied below is a statement released Sunday, Jan. 29, in reaction to nationwide protests regarding his immigration order.

Statement Regarding Recent Executive Order Concerning Extreme Vetting

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave.

We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.

This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.

I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”