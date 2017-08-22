Indiana U.S. Senators React To Trump Afghanistan Strategy

Indiana’s U.S. Senators say they want to dig more into the details of President Donald Trump’s strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

Trump addressed the nation Monday on America’s 16-year presence in the east Asian nation. He promised a focus on eliminating terrorists, not “nation-building.” The president also declined to set a timetable for the conflict’s de-escalation and announced an increase in troop numbers.

In a statement, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said he looks forward to studying Trump’s strategy more closely and praised the president for outlining his approach to Afghanistan.

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) expressed hope that President Trump would come to Congress with what Donnelly calls a “clear strategy.” And the senior Hoosier Senator says the mission in Afghanistan should be based on conditions on the ground to combat the Taliban and ISIS.