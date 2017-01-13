Justice Learning Center To Bring Legal And Civics Education To The State

By Alanna Elder 3 minutes ago
  • 0a5afe67-e584-4203-a737-4b72a5f5ca8f
    Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Supreme Court

This week the Wyoming Supreme Court unveiled its much anticipated Judicial Learning Center.  It features a movie, interactive exhibits, including an area where visitors can be the judge in a case.  Retired Supreme Court Justice Marilyn Kite says the idea came from the Colorado legislature that developed a way for citizens to better understand the rule of law.  After getting legislative and private money to develop the center even Kite is surprised with what they came up with. 