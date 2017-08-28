Keeping Teachers

Dateline:

This program will be available Monday, Aug. 28, on public radio stations nationwide and on demand. Subscribe to the Educate podcast feed, or give us your email and we'll remind you when it's ready.

There may be nothing more important in the educational life of a child than having effective teachers. But the United States is struggling to attract and keep teachers.

The problem is most acute in rural areas, where kids may learn math from a social studies teacher. In urban schools, the teachers most likely to leave are black men, who make up just 2 percent of teachers.

This APM Reports documentary tells two separate but connected stories about teachers that American schools desperately need but can't hold on to: black men and those willing to work in rural areas. There are surprising similarities in why schools struggle to attract and keep these teachers that are particularly relevant now when the divides between urban and rural — and white and black — are getting so much attention.