Knoxville court handles case of nuclear tech transferred to China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An international drama featuring the illegal transfer of U.S. nuclear technology to China is playing out in a Tennessee courtroom.

A Chinese-born U.S. nuclear engineer has pleaded guilty to helping a state-controlled Chinese nuclear energy company build reactors using U.S. technology.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 66-year-old "Allen" Ho has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally bypass U.S. regulations on production of nuclear materials outside the United States.

Ho faces up to 10 years in prison.

He’ll be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Knoxville in May.