With Last-Second Play, Clemson Beats Alabama For College Football Title By Christopher Dean Hopkins • 18 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email View Slideshow 1 of 3 Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with wide receiver Deon Cain after a 24-yard touchdown pass in the Monday night's championship game. View Slideshow 2 of 3 Sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a 37-yard touchdown Monday during the second quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers in Tampa, Fla. Scarborough had two View Slideshow 3 of 3 Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs along the sideline for a touchdown Monday against Alabama during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game in Tampa, Fla. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.