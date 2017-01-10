With Last-Second Play, Clemson Beats Alabama For College Football Title

By Christopher Dean Hopkins 18 minutes ago
  • Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with wide receiver Deon Cain after a 24-yard touchdown pass in the Monday night's championship game.
  • Sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a 37-yard touchdown Monday during the second quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers in Tampa, Fla. Scarborough had two
  • Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs along the sideline for a touchdown Monday against Alabama during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game in Tampa, Fla.
