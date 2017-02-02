The Latest: Crews find officer's body in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a Tennessee officer, who fell into the Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Tennessee officials say crews have found the body of a Metro Nashville police officer who fell into the Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed "with heavy hearts" in a tweet around 8 a.m. Thursday that a fire department diver found the body of 44-year-old Eric Mumaw.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference that Mumaw was last seen in the river about 50 to 60 yards from a boat ramp. Aaron says two officers were responding about 4:30 a.m. to a call about a woman who relatives said was contemplating suicide. He said it appeared that she was about to get out of the car to go with officers when the vehicle rolled down the ramp.

While trying to get the woman out of the car, both officers fell into the river. One was able to make it back to the bank.