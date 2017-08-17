At Least 2 People Dead After Van Strikes Crowd In Barcelona, Police Say

A van drove into a crowd of people on a popular pedestrian street in Barcelona, Spain, killing at least two and injuring at least 20 others. Police say the driver fled the scene and that a search is underway.

Regional police are describing the deadly incident as a terrorist attack.

Dozens of people were hit when the white van mounted a sidewalk at Placa Catalunya, according to multiple media reports. Nearby metro stops, shops and restaurants have closed down.

On Twitter, the Catalan police force described the incident as a "massive trampling ... by a person with a van," with multiple injuries. Authorities were urging everyone in Barcelona to avoid the area and "remain calm."

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Twitter he's in contact with authorities and that his priority is "tending to the wounded in Las Ramblas and facilitating the work of security forces."

Placa Catalunya is a large public square in Barcelona's city center, popular as a tourist attraction and well-visited as a transit hub. Las Ramblas boulevard, which includes a famous pedestrian path, terminates in the plaza.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid both the square and the boulevard (also called La Rambla). Anyone in the region should stay where they are, officials say, and communicate via social media instead of telephone to avoid overwhelming the phone system.

Videos posted on social media show pedestrians fleeing the area.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

