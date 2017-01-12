LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Family Action Council of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- As the Tennessee General Assembly gets its new legislative session underway this week, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

Today we hear from David Fowler, President of the conservative Family Action Council of Tennessee. Fowler says the organization’s mission is to defend and promote “God’s design for the family, marriage, life and religious liberty.”

Fowler says his membership is increasingly concerned that public policy is being made, not by Tennessee’s elected legislators, but through litigation.

“The fact that our judicial branches are increasingly determining public policy through private litigation, and the fact that the Attorney General often refuses to take action, or does not make arguments that support the legislative prerogative to establish public policy.”

Fowler cites State Attorney General Herbert Slattery’s recent refusals to represent the Tennessee legislature in court cases against President Obama. Lawmakers wanted Slattery to challenge Obama over the Affordable Care Act and the settlement of refugees. The AG declined both cases. So Fowler wants the General Assembly to create a state solicitor general post to pursue legal cases on the legislature’s behalf.

“It’s important to have a legal voice in the courtroom that can represent the views of the policy body in our state.”

Fowler says a solicitor general could also represent the legislatures on in-state issues. He cites, for example, Nashville’s recent decision to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in defiance of state law.