LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Nash. Chamber of Commerce looks to transportation, health care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- The Tennessee General Assembly is back in session and WMOT is spending the month exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders and organizations.

Today we spe ak to Nashville Chamber of Commerce spokesman Marc Hill. Hill says the Chamber has two legislative priorities this year: transportation funding and health care.

Hill says anyone who routinely drives I-24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville understand the need for highway improvements.

“Transportation infrastructure is absolutely critical to economic development. If you think about it, workers can’t get to jobs, goods and services can’t get delivered to customers if you don’t have a transportation infrastructure that works.”

Hill says the Chamber isn’t ready to endorse an increase in the gasoline tax to pay for new roads and maintenance…an idea Gov. Haslam has been shopping around for more than a year.

He also declined to weigh in on the debate regarding the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. He says that whatever happens with Obamacare, the Chamber wants to see the states given more freedom to chart their own course to better health care.

“Solutions that enable our state to cover more people, or enhance access to health care, but also solutions that don’t punish our providers and hospitals and force many of those hospitals to close.”

In both cases, Hill says the Chamber would also like to see state legislators cede more authority to local municipalities to solve their own pressing problems.