LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: SCORE weighs in on education

By Mike Osborne 19 minutes ago

David Mansouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  The Tennessee General Assembly is back in session and WMOT is spending the month exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders and organizations.

David Mansouri is President State Collaborative on Reforming Education. In recent years SCORE has become one of the most influential education thought leaders in Tennessee.

Mansouri says his group will be concentrating on preserving recent educational gains. He notes Tennessee students are now 19th in the nation in 4th grade science and 25th in 4th grade math.

“That is remarkable progress, and so as we look to this legislative session, we’re focused on how we protect those gains and accelerate those gains.”

Mansouri says SCORE will encourage legislators to increase teacher pay and improve the way the state trains teachers. SCORE is also throwing it’s support behind the troubled TNReady student assessment initiative.

“Need to be committed to consistency around assessment and moving forward with the TNReady assessments here in Tennessee.”

Mansouri says SCORE is still evaluating legislation that would prevent Tennessee schools from developing standards for what’s being called “emotional learning.” Emotional learning seeks to help children manage their emotions and develop empathy. Some conservative lawmakers have expressed reservations about the trend.

Mansouri says SCORE will definitely not get involved in legislator’s perennial battle over school vouchers.

Related Content

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Family Action Council of Tennessee

By Mike Osborne Jan 12, 2017
factn.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As the Tennessee General Assembly gets its new legislative session underway this week, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

Today we hear from David Fowler, President of the conservative Family Action Council of Tennessee. Fowler says the organization’s mission is to defend and promote “God’s design for the family, marriage, life and religious liberty.”

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tenn. Counseling Assoc. to oppose bill

By Mike Osborne Jan 13, 2017
tncounselors.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As state lawmakers begin a new session, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders and organizations.

Lisa Henderson is President-elect of the Tennessee Counseling Association. Henderson says the Association’s legislative focus will be a proposed bill they believe will damage the counseling profession in Tennessee.

Republican lawmaker Jack Johnson of Brentwood introduced Senate Bill One (SB001), the measure would place additional faith-based restrictions on counseling guidelines.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tennessee gay rights advocates

By Mike Osborne Jan 11, 2017
tnequalityproject.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As the Tennessee General Assembly gets its new legislative session underway this week, WMOT News explores the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tenn. Gun Rights Advocates

By Mike Osborne Jan 10, 2017
tennesseefirearms.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As the Tennessee General Assembly gets its new legislative session underway this week, WMOT News begins exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

We begin with John Harris, Executive Director of the pro-gun group Tennessee Firearms Association. Harris says his membership will again be  pushing the  legislature to pass what he calls “constitutional carry,” the right to carry a firearm openly anywhere, anytime.