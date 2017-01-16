LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: SCORE weighs in on education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- The Tennessee General Assembly is back in session and WMOT is spending the month exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders and organizations.

David Mansouri is President State Collaborative on Reforming Education. In recent years SCORE has become one of the most influential education thought leaders in Tennessee.

Mansouri says his group will be concentrating on preserving recent educational gains. He notes Tennessee students are now 19th in the nation in 4th grade science and 25th in 4th grade math.

“That is remarkable progress, and so as we look to this legislative session, we’re focused on how we protect those gains and accelerate those gains.”

Mansouri says SCORE will encourage legislators to increase teacher pay and improve the way the state trains teachers. SCORE is also throwing it’s support behind the troubled TNReady student assessment initiative.

“Need to be committed to consistency around assessment and moving forward with the TNReady assessments here in Tennessee.”

Mansouri says SCORE is still evaluating legislation that would prevent Tennessee schools from developing standards for what’s being called “emotional learning.” Emotional learning seeks to help children manage their emotions and develop empathy. Some conservative lawmakers have expressed reservations about the trend.

Mansouri says SCORE will definitely not get involved in legislator’s perennial battle over school vouchers.