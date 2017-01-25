LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tenn. Pastors Network pushes liquor restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- With the Tennessee General Assembly getting its new legislative session underway this month, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of some of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

Pastor Dale Walker is President of the conservative Tennessee Pastor’s Network. Walker says he hears that Tennessee Legislators intend to introduce bills this session restricting marriage to a man and a woman. He says another measure will require students to use the school bathroom that matches their biological gender.

“Obviously, pastors will be standing firmly for both of those bills in the State of Tennessee this year. …we think it’s extremely important because it’s protecting the children in our school systems. It’s protecting their privacy in the bathrooms and the locker rooms and the shower rooms.”

Walker says the Pastor’s Network intends to challenge Tennessee Legislators on what he calls the “invasion of liquor into our communities.”

“It’s time for lawmakers to take a look at how much liquor lobbying money that they are taking to pump this garbage into our communities that’s filling our jails, destroying our families, and killing a lot of our young people.”

Pastor Walker says his network will also be on the lookout for any measure that seems to restrict religious liberties.