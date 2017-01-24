LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tennessee Environmental Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- With the Tennessee General Assembly getting its new legislative session underway this month, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of some of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

John McFadden is Executive Director of the Tennessee Environmental Council. McFadden says his organization fully expects the Republican controlled legislature to again try to chip away at environmental regulations this year. He’s especially concerned about bills that might reduce limitations on the pollution of small streams.

“People, say, ‘Well, little small streams aren’t important,’ because they’re small. That’s what people say. You know, that’s like cutting your fingers off and saying your hand will be OK.”

McFadden says Tennessee could also benefit by exporting what’s been learned about managing natural resources while also protecting the environment.

“I mean we’ve all heard about China having to shut down all the factories before the Olympics because the air quality was so bad. So I mean, that’s a great economic opportunity for us.”

McFadden says Tennessee environmental groups hope to find a state legislator to sponsor a bill that would allow families and companies to finance energy upgrades – such as newer, more efficient furnaces - with loans based on their property values rather than their income.

The idea is now law in 33 states but has failed to gain traction in the Tennessee legislature five years in a row.