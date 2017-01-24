LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tennessee Environmental Council

By Mike Osborne 2 minutes ago

Credit tectn.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  With the Tennessee General Assembly getting its new legislative session underway this month, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of some of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

John McFadden is Executive Director of the Tennessee Environmental Council. McFadden says his organization fully expects the Republican controlled legislature to again try to chip away at environmental regulations this year. He’s especially concerned about bills that might reduce limitations on the pollution of small streams.

“People, say, ‘Well, little small streams aren’t important,’ because they’re small. That’s what people say. You know, that’s like cutting your fingers off and saying your hand will be OK.”

McFadden says Tennessee could also benefit by exporting what’s been learned about managing natural resources while also protecting the environment.

“I mean we’ve all heard about China having to shut down all the factories before the Olympics because the air quality was so bad. So I mean, that’s a great economic opportunity for us.”

McFadden says Tennessee environmental groups hope to find a state legislator to sponsor a bill that would allow families and companies to finance energy upgrades – such as newer, more efficient furnaces - with loans based on their property values rather than their income.

The idea is now law in 33 states but has failed to gain traction in the Tennessee legislature five years in a row. 

Related Content

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Family Action Council of Tennessee

By Mike Osborne Jan 12, 2017
factn.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As the Tennessee General Assembly gets its new legislative session underway this week, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

Today we hear from David Fowler, President of the conservative Family Action Council of Tennessee. Fowler says the organization’s mission is to defend and promote “God’s design for the family, marriage, life and religious liberty.”

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Nash. Chamber of Commerce looks to transportation, health care

By Mike Osborne Jan 17, 2017
nashvillechamber.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  The Tennessee General Assembly is back in session and WMOT is spending the month exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders and organizations.

Today we spe ak to Nashville Chamber of Commerce spokesman Marc Hill. Hill says the Chamber has two legislative priorities this year: transportation funding and health care.

Hill says anyone who routinely drives I-24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville understand the need for highway improvements.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: SCORE weighs in on education

By Mike Osborne Jan 16, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  The Tennessee General Assembly is back in session and WMOT is spending the month exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders and organizations.

David Mansouri is President State Collaborative on Reforming Education. In recent years SCORE has become one of the most influential education thought leaders in Tennessee.

Mansouri says his group will be concentrating on preserving recent educational gains. He notes Tennessee students are now 19th in the nation in 4th grade science and 25th in 4th grade math.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tenn. Counseling Assoc. to oppose bill

By Mike Osborne Jan 13, 2017
tncounselors.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As state lawmakers begin a new session, WMOT News is exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders and organizations.

Lisa Henderson is President-elect of the Tennessee Counseling Association. Henderson says the Association’s legislative focus will be a proposed bill they believe will damage the counseling profession in Tennessee.

Republican lawmaker Jack Johnson of Brentwood introduced Senate Bill One (SB001), the measure would place additional faith-based restrictions on counseling guidelines.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tenn. Gun Rights Advocates

By Mike Osborne Jan 10, 2017
tennesseefirearms.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As the Tennessee General Assembly gets its new legislative session underway this week, WMOT News begins exploring the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.

We begin with John Harris, Executive Director of the pro-gun group Tennessee Firearms Association. Harris says his membership will again be  pushing the  legislature to pass what he calls “constitutional carry,” the right to carry a firearm openly anywhere, anytime.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Tennessee gay rights advocates

By Mike Osborne Jan 11, 2017
tnequalityproject.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT)  --  As the Tennessee General Assembly gets its new legislative session underway this week, WMOT News explores the legislative priorities of the state's most influential political leaders, organizations and institutions.