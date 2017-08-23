LGBTQ friendly church moves out of conservative Williamson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- GracePointe Church is settling in to its new Nashville home.

Until recently GracePointe was one of Franklin’s largest churches, but the congregation moved out of Williamson County after making a decision to accept LGBTQ members without any restrictions.

Senior Pastor Stan Mitchell says that with that change GracePointe immediately lost a third of its membership and lost another third in the months that followed. He says it was clear the congregation needed to leave conservative Williamson County.

“The suburban Williamson County area was probably –not probably– filled with wonderful people who were not quite --a lot more-- conservative, traditional, than we were. We felt like if we could get into an urban setting we’d get into a milieu of people closer to our ideology.”

GracePointe now worships in a building on Franklin Pike just north of the Williamson County line and has recovered much of its original size. Mitchell says that he was, frankly, surprised by the mix of people who’ve since embraced GracePointe.

“Interestingly, it wasn’t just gay people, and bisexuals or transgender people who began to come, it was people with more progressive leanings, heterosexual people who were thrilled to have an option near them where they could take their children to a fully inclusive place.”

Mitchell says that by his count there are probably a thousand churches in the Nashville Metro area, but only 15 to 20 are fully accepting of LGBTQ members.

