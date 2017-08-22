Looking for the next "Hot Job" in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- Although the state is enjoying record low unemployment, there are still a lot of Tennesseans looking for work, looking for full-time work, or simply looking for a job that pays better.

The State Department of Labor this week released its annual Tennessee "Hot Jobs" List. Each year the state compiles a list of positions research suggests will be in demand over the next seven years.

The Department of Labor’s Chris Cannon says the 2017 job with the best future prospects is for factory assemblers. As for the second most in demand job…

“If you’re good with numbers, that’s also a great occupation to look for here in the State of Tennessee, with accountants and auditors being the second most in demand occupation with almost 1500 projected openings.”

Cannon says the other positions topping this year’s Hot Jobs list include office supervisors, nurses and nurse’s assistants, along with elementary school teachers.

Job seekers should keep in mind that the state provides a number of job search services online.

“You can look for jobs there, you can post your resume there, and you can just get in there and get tips on how to build a better resume, how to do better with interviews. Anything you really need to land that job that’s going to change your life.”

Here's a link to this year's Tennessee Hot Jobs.