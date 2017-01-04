Memphis Democrat compares Donald Trump to Fidel Castro

WASHINGTON, DC (WMOT) -- Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen has comparerd President-elect Donald Trump to the late communist dictator Fidel Castro.

The Memphis Democrat made the remarks Tuesday during an appearance on CNN.

When host Ashleigh Banfield pushed back, Cohen doubled down on the comparison, saying that, like Castro, Trump gives long-winded speeches, hates dissent, and appears to enjoy being the center of attention.

Cohen went on to say Trump needs to work with Congress if he hopes to foster meaningful change.