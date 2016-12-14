Metro officer expected to recover after being shot serving warrant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer in Tennessee is expected to make a full recovery after being shot and wounded Tuesday at a Nashville motel.

Terrance McBride, who has worked for the department for three years, was shot in the shoulder and will have to undergo surgery, Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said during a news conference.

"It is serious, but the doctors tell me he will make a full recovery," Anderson said.

Officers later found the suspect dead inside a room at the Cumberland Inn, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Anderson said.

Police identified the suspect as Paul Hardesty, 43, a parolee from New York, who moved to Tennessee in March.

McBride and Officer Ky Luu went to the motel after someone called to say a man was there who might be wanted on outstanding warrants and was talking about committing a robbery, news outlets quoted police spokesman Don Aaron as saying.

When officers arrived, a woman opened the door and "in a very suspicious manner" denied anyone else was there, Aaron said. He said officers, who could see drug paraphernalia in the room, began clearing it when shots rang out from the bathroom, hitting McBride.

The officers retreated, though Luu heard another gunshot after they left the room, Aaron said.

Police tried to make contact with Hardesty after the shooting, but never got a response.

Police say they are searching for the woman, who fled from the room after shots were fired.