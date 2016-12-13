Metro officer shot Tuesday morning, suspect found dead

The suspect police say shot a metro officer Tuesday morning is dead.

Early indications are the gunmen died of self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident began before sunrise when metro officers tried to serve a warrant on the as-yet-unnamed suspect.

Officers entered a motel room at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity. The suspect was reportedly hiding in the bathroom. When officers opened that door shots were exchanged.

Metro officer Terrance McBride was shot in the shoulder. His wound is described as serious but not life threatening.