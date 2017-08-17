Mid-state non-profits see little upside to GOP tax reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- Middle Tennessee’s non-profit organizations will keep a wary eye on Congress as lawmakers take up tax reform in September.

A business friendly overhaul of the nation’s convoluted tax code has been on the Republican wish list for years. But after GOP infighting derailed the party’s Obamacare repeal effort, it’s not clear Republicans can reach consensus on the tax issue either.

Tari Hughes is President of the Nashville based Center for Non-Profit Management. She says her 850 plus members worry about losing tax deductible status.

“People, whether they give a hundred dollars or they give a million dollars, always want to be sure they get their letter that says this is a tax deductible gift, and so it would be a loss psychologically to some people I think.”

Hughes says estimates she’s seen predict that tax reform could cost non-profit organizations as much as five percent of current donations. While that wouldn’t’ be enough to scuttle most organizations, it could set back the progress they’ve made since the recession.

Hughes says she’s giving member organizations the same advice she always gives in challenging circumstances.

“Look at what story you have to tell. Tell it more poignantly. Tell it with more urgency and tell it in a way that makes it impossible to say no.”

CNM says it will be in Washington to lobby Tennessee’s congressional delegation as the tax reform debate heats up.