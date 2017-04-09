Mobile Alabama art, culture & cuisine and America’s first Mardi Gras Carnival

Carnival character in downtown park, Mobile, Alabame Credit Tom Wilmer

Mobile, Alabama is steeped in history with living legacy of the French colonial era to the Civil War. Today it’s vibrant economy is palpable, from a hopping nightlife to a burgeoning fine dining scene. The economy is strong, with players like Airbus Industries, shipbuilding and an embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Lines. Join David Clark, President and CEO of Visit Mobile Alabama as he shares his insights and recommendations.

Mobile, Alabama's Carnival Museum Credit Tom Wilmer

Mobile, Alabama is a deft blend of old and new Credit Tom Wilmer