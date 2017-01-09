More roller-coaster weather for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- Get ready for a little winter weather whiplash this week in Middle Tennessee.

The mid-state will go from cold, snow and ice this past weekend to warm, windy and wet by Wednesday.

A warm up begins in the mid-state Monday with temperatures pushing above freezing for the first time since Friday. Expect temperatures in the low 40s by mid-afternoon.

Temps jump into the mid-50s Tuesday and will be in the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday.

There's also lots of rain in this week's forecast. There’s a good chance of showers Tuesday thru at least Friday.