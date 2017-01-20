MTSU student reports being raped near campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMOT) -- A student at Middle Tennessee State says she was raped a block north of campus early Thursday day morning.

The student was discovered by a patrol officer lying in the grass next to Gentlemen Jim’s bar on Greenland Drive. The officer says the 22-year-old woman was crying and her pants were down around her ankles.

She was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

WMOT News does not reveal the names of sexual assault victims.

Police say that in 2015, 22-year-old Heather Maples was raped after an evening at the same bar. Former MTSU student Brandon Bowling was arrested last year in connection with her murder.